Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-3% yr/yr to ~$2.25-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Genesco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Genesco

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE GCO traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $26.49. 471,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,761. Genesco has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $304.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 34.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.