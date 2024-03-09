Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

GCO stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

