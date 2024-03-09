Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,373,000 after acquiring an additional 529,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after acquiring an additional 353,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,177,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,887,000 after acquiring an additional 348,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,988. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -621,000.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

