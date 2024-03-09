Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.90.

Geodrill Stock Up 2.9 %

GEO opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.97. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.52 and a 12 month high of C$3.62.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

