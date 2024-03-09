George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 32,100 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.68, for a total transaction of C$5,671,431.21.

On Thursday, February 29th, Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92.

WN stock opened at C$181.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$184.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$172.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$161.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$201.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

