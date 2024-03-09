GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in GitLab by 23.9% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GitLab by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

