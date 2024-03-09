GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.40.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 over the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 72.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 61.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GitLab by 654.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 682,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.