Glen Nickolas Kuntz Buys 1,342 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) SVP Glen Nickolas Kuntz bought 1,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $11,044.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $8.76 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,259.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

