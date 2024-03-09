Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,050.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $583.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 682,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,214,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after purchasing an additional 290,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMRE

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.