Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,050.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.
Global Medical REIT Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $583.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.13.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
