Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,050.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $583.57 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,030.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

