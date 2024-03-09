Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.92.

NYSE GPN opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

