Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on AUMN
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.