Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOSS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.35.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 7,686,213 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

