Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Principal Co Lp Starboard Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Principal Co Lp Starboard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Dot alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82.

Green Dot Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE GDOT opened at $8.75 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $462.26 million, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Green Dot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDOT

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.