Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €22.20 ($24.13) and last traded at €22.20 ($24.13). Approximately 68,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.40 ($24.35).

Grenke Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of €23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.72.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

