GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 45,068 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,453,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,252,000 after acquiring an additional 112,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEB stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.12%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

