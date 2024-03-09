GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 33,906 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 263,567 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 747.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 140,826 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TNL opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

