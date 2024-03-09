GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 123.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,911 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Evolv Technologies worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 90,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,378,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $200,834.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,182,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,314.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,461 shares of company stock worth $1,267,390. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

EVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $590.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

