GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

