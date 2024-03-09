GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 167.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,995 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.