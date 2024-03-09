GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 28.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

