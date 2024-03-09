GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.40 Million in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 101,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primo Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW opened at $16.51 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primo Water

About Primo Water

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.