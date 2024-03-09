GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.39% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 192,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $469,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 9,100 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $72,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $469,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

