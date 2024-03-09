GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IEP opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.11%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.99%.

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.