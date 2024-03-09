GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RITM. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

