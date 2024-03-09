GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,962 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,281,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,694,000 after purchasing an additional 376,704 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

