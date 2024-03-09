GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,937 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 628.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $245.87.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,100 shares of company stock valued at $36,228,169 in the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

