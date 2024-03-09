GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 49,623 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,623 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Delek US worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,471,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 70.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 639,963 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at $17,448,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $132,580. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DK shares. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 445.45%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

