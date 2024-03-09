GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 307,322 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $1,744,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,576,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.