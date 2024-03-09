GTS Securities LLC Buys 80,620 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 465.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,620 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,856. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

