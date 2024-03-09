Guggenheim Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $170.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

DLTR stock opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

