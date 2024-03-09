Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Buys 39,196 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera bought 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($63,179.24).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 279 ($3.54). The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -962.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.99).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

