Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Buys 39,196 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera bought 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($63,179.24).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 188.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 279 ($3.54). The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -962.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.99).

Get Our Latest Report on ONT

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.