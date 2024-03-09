GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded up 135.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $67.08 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 125.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001650 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000931 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

