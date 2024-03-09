Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.07

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 209231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

