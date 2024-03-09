Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.05

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.05 and last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 1558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

