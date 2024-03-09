Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 3,216 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,258. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.66.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

