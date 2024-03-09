Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 10,285,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

