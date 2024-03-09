Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 873 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.99. 4,256,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.89 and a 200 day moving average of $360.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $392.84.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

