Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 166,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 120,808 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,625.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 118,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 112,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,788. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

