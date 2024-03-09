Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 4.61% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $864,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 8.5% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $1,469,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS APRJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

