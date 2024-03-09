Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.54% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,196. The firm has a market cap of $453.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.