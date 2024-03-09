Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after acquiring an additional 524,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,315,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,902,000 after acquiring an additional 285,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after acquiring an additional 90,710 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,389. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $60.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

