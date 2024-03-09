Harbour Investments Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,739. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

