Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $92.93. 3,427,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,313. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

