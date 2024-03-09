Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $3.35 Million in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 8,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $26.96.

