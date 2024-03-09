Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,374 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

