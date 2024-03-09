Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 13,024 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYU. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
RYU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The stock has a market cap of $339.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
