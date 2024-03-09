Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 2,123 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IVOV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.80. 26,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,042. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $864.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
