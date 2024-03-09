Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 53,288 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.64% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

FJUL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares. The stock has a market cap of $447.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

