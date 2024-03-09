HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.7 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCP. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 188.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

